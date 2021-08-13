Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €53.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.00 ($50.59).

DUE stock opened at €42.96 ($50.54) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.97. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a 52-week high of €42.00 ($49.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

