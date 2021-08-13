Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €600.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €605.00 ($711.76) price objective on Hypoport in a report on Tuesday.

ETR HYQ opened at €557.50 ($655.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €461.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.38. Hypoport has a 1-year low of €400.00 ($470.59) and a 1-year high of €618.00 ($727.06).

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

