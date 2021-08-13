LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €56.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.71 ($80.84).

ETR LXS opened at €60.44 ($71.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €60.00. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

