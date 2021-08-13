Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Erste Group Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.84.

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

