Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

CWH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33. Camping World has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Camping World will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 29.0% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,787,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 106.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 26.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

