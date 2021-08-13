Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $112.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of DORM stock opened at $99.36 on Wednesday. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.29.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after buying an additional 126,047 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,441,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

