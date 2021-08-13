Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

CM opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 109,614 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $14,977,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

