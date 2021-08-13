Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $33.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Albertsons Companies traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 22542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACI. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Lubert Adler Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after buying an additional 2,503,063 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after buying an additional 3,183,750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

