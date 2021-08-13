Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Trading 5.2% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) shares traded up 5.2% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.84. 4,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 59,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.
The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $562.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38.
Vectrus Company Profile (NYSE:VEC)
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
