Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Trading 5.2% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) shares traded up 5.2% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.84. 4,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 59,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vectrus by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vectrus by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Vectrus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vectrus by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232,670 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vectrus by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $562.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38.

Vectrus Company Profile (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.