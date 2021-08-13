Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 181,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,454,673 shares.The stock last traded at $9.10 and had previously closed at $8.93.

The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 130.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.30.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

