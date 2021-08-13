Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.07, but opened at $27.90. Marqeta shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 68,202 shares.

The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MQ. began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,130,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,260,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,606,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,875,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $757,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

