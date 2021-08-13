Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $775.00 to $900.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Charter Communications traded as high as $779.25 and last traded at $774.93, with a volume of 2686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $776.65.

CHTR has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $798.57.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $23,013,934 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $720.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

