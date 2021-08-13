Investors Purchase Large Volume of Wix.com Put Options (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,674 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,258% compared to the average volume of 565 put options.

WIX stock opened at $209.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.68. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after buying an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after buying an additional 194,266 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Wix.com by 149.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after buying an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,175,000 after buying an additional 66,373 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wix.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,909,000 after buying an additional 32,616 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.88.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

