Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

OTCMKTS RDS-A opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.33.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.