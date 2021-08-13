First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.02.

Several research firms have commented on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM opened at C$25.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$17.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.94. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$11.25 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 1.35%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.