Allot Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of 760% compared to the typical daily volume of 837 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLT opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. Analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

