Investors Purchase Large Volume of Novan Call Options (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,550 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 963% compared to the typical volume of 428 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $2,849,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $1,726,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,773,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novan by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 187,854 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52. Novan has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $181.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.05.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%. Research analysts predict that Novan will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

