Analysts Set Expectations for Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.92.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.87 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 143,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 66,362 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.