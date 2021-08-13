155675 (BLD.TO) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLD. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital cut 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 155675 (BLD.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a one year low of C$49.61 and a one year high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.44 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

