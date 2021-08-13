Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Metals Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

SMTS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the first quarter valued at $522,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 379.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,719 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

