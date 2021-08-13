Royal Caribbean Group Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($5.50) Per Share (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean Group in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.32). Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($18.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of RCL opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after buying an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after buying an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $76,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

