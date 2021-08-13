Royal Caribbean Group Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($5.50) Per Share (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean Group in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.32). Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($18.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of RCL opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $99.24.
In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after buying an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after buying an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $76,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.
