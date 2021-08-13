Insider Buying: SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) Insider Acquires 150 Shares of Stock

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) insider Max Vermoken bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.98).

Max Vermoken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Max Vermoken bought 159 shares of SigmaRoc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £149.46 ($195.27).

Shares of SigmaRoc stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £279.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48. SigmaRoc plc has a 12-month low of GBX 40.52 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About SigmaRoc

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

