Barclays Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €14.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AOX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.51 ($19.43).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €17.99 ($21.16) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €16.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

