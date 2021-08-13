TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

TA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CSFB reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.00.

Shares of TA opened at C$12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.93. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.67 and a 12 month high of C$13.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.1898554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,922.65.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

