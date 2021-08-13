Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TOY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.18.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$46.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$25.54 and a 12 month high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

