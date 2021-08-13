TD Securities Increases Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$21.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Uni-Select currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.14.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$18.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.36. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$5.21 and a 52 week high of C$18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$772.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 0.7947487 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

