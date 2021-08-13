Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

