Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €245.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €245.00 ($288.24) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €287.00 ($337.65) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €275.25 ($323.82).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.