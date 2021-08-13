Barclays Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €287.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €287.00 ($337.65) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €275.25 ($323.82).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.