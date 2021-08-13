Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$23.50 price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$21.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.64. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of C$13.12 and a one year high of C$24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 36.22%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.