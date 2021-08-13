Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.20 million-$22.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.16 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.590-$-1.480 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of PSNL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 230,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $871.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $55,077.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

