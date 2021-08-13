McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.72.

MCD stock opened at $236.67 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $176.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.44.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 842 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

