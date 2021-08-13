Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,689.33 ($22.07).

HL opened at GBX 1,512 ($19.75) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,616.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The firm has a market cap of £7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.31%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

