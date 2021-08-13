Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.46.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.14, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

