Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) PT Raised to GBX 224

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 203 ($2.65) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HTWS. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of HTWS stock opened at GBX 167.40 ($2.19) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40. Helios Towers has a one year low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 188 ($2.46). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 165.65. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -57.72.

In other news, insider Alison Baker acquired 5,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £9,720.96 ($12,700.50).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

