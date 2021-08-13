TheStreet Lowers Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $45.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 208.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.91.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

