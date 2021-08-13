Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.93 and the highest is $4.66. Cummins posted earnings per share of $3.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $16.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $19.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.12 to $20.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $239.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.11. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,985,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Cummins by 44.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4,331.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 73.8% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.