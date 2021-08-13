Head to Head Review: Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) versus Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands and Kura Sushi USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 0 3 7 1 2.82 Kura Sushi USA 0 0 7 0 3.00

Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus price target of $32.32, suggesting a potential upside of 22.19%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus price target of $49.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.35%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands 3.28% 251.96% 4.21% Kura Sushi USA -38.38% -59.81% -19.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Kura Sushi USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $3.17 billion 0.74 -$158.71 million ($0.69) -38.33 Kura Sushi USA $45.17 million 9.57 -$17.36 million ($2.08) -21.81

Kura Sushi USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloomin’ Brands. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Sushi USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats Kura Sushi USA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

