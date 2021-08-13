Critical Analysis: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) vs. Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cohen & Steers and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cohen & Steers currently has a consensus price target of $79.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.51%. Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 46.76%. Given Patria Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Cohen & Steers.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 24.70% 77.22% 42.88% Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cohen & Steers pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $427.54 million 10.03 $76.58 million $2.57 34.57 Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.31 $62.21 million $0.52 31.23

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Patria Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Patria Investments on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds. The company was founded by Martin Cohen and Robert Hamilton Steers in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

