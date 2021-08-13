U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $9.83. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $735.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.57 and a beta of 3.26.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

