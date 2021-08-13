TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Insider Acquires £6,002.42 in Stock

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 7,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £6,002.42 ($7,842.20).

Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 15,000 shares of TEAM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($15,090.15).

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 31,819 shares of TEAM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £24,182.44 ($31,594.51).

LON:TEAM opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.63. TEAM plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.90 ($1.20).

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

