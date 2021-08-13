TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Insider Acquires £6,002.42 in Stock

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 7,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £6,002.42 ($7,842.20).

Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 5th, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 15,000 shares of TEAM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($15,090.15).
  • On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 31,819 shares of TEAM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £24,182.44 ($31,594.51).

LON:TEAM opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.63. TEAM plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.90 ($1.20).

TEAM Company Profile

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

