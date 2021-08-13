Insider Buying: Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Acquires 3 Shares of Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 3 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £122.58 ($160.15).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68).

On Thursday, July 8th, Graeme Pitkethly purchased 3 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,326 ($56.52) per share, for a total transaction of £129.78 ($169.56).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,130 ($53.96) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,235.08. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £107.45 billion and a PE ratio of 23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,381.82 ($57.25).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

