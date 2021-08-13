Insider Selling: Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Insider Sells £195,600 in Stock

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) insider Jerome Lande sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13), for a total transaction of £195,600 ($255,552.65).

Jerome Lande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Jerome Lande sold 184,219 shares of Indivior stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13), for a total transaction of £300,276.97 ($392,313.78).

On Friday, July 30th, Jerome Lande sold 271,349 shares of Indivior stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £434,158.40 ($567,230.73).

Shares of INDV stock opened at GBX 163.50 ($2.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.91. Indivior PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 176.10 ($2.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

