Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.58.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$1.98. The company had revenue of C$3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.90 billion.

Shares of CTC opened at C$265.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.67. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$192.00 and a 1 year high of C$275.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$259.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

