Alpha Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 18th

Alpha Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 18th. Alpha Capital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Alpha Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Alpha Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

