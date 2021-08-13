ABG Acquisition Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 16th (NASDAQ:ABGI)

ABG Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:ABGI) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 16th. ABG Acquisition Corp. I had issued 13,100,000 shares in its public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $131,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:ABGI opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABGI. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.