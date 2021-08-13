Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKHYY. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.57. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $43.79.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.7183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.72%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

