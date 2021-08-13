Foot Locker (FL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL opened at $56.94 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

In other Foot Locker news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.