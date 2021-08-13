Wedbush Weighs in on Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.08). Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $65.11 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $58.98 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

