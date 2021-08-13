Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of CGAU opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,438,000. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

